4425 Santa Fe Lane
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

4425 Santa Fe Lane

4425 Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Santa Fe Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner Financing is available with minimum 10% down pay. This is a great 4 bedroom + Study or 5 bedroom , 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a study. The flooring has been updated throughout the entire home and includes ceramic tile in all the wet areas.The master suite has a wonderful sitting area, walk in closets and updated bath fixtures. This home has plenty of storage with built in shelves in the closets and a floored attic above the garage. The island kitchen has New Granite counter tops GE Profile stainless appliances. The garage was extended to provide space for a workbench! There is lots of shade in the backyard. Recent updates include new carpet, water heater, air conditioner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
4425 Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have?
Some of 4425 Santa Fe Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Santa Fe Lane offers parking.
Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
No, 4425 Santa Fe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 4425 Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Santa Fe Lane has units with dishwashers.

