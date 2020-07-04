4425 Santa Fe Lane

Amenities
Owner Financing is available with minimum 10% down pay. This is a great 4 bedroom + Study or 5 bedroom , 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a study. The flooring has been updated throughout the entire home and includes ceramic tile in all the wet areas.The master suite has a wonderful sitting area, walk in closets and updated bath fixtures. This home has plenty of storage with built in shelves in the closets and a floored attic above the garage. The island kitchen has New Granite counter tops GE Profile stainless appliances. The garage was extended to provide space for a workbench! There is lots of shade in the backyard. Recent updates include new carpet, water heater, air conditioner.