Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a lovely home with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, decor paint, wood flooring throughout living area including stair case and upstairs living area, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter-tops in the spacious kitchen with island. Neighborhood is in walking distance to elementary, park, & close to 75 and 121. No need to look any further - Welcome Home! Please verify schools. McGowan Elementary not listed as a choice in MLS.