Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:39 AM

4405 Pecan Knoll Dr

4405 Pecan Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Pecan Knoll Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4405 Pecan Knoll Dr Available 06/08/20 Greenbelt Views in Allen ISD - Beautiful home with greenbelt views in Allen ISD. Upgrades include plantation shutters & a wood finish barn door just to name a few. Open floor plan with living area featuring cast stone gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, gas range, convection oven, & stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, & walk-in closet with custom closet system. Downstairs flex space for study, playroom, or media area. Spacious guest bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Two car garage with Tesla ready hookup. Covered patio & wood privacy fence. Walking distance to community pool & private pond. Convenient location puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

(RLNE5781436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have any available units?
4405 Pecan Knoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have?
Some of 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Pecan Knoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr offers parking.
Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr has a pool.
Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Pecan Knoll Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

