4405 Pecan Knoll Dr Available 06/08/20 Greenbelt Views in Allen ISD - Beautiful home with greenbelt views in Allen ISD. Upgrades include plantation shutters & a wood finish barn door just to name a few. Open floor plan with living area featuring cast stone gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, gas range, convection oven, & stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, & walk-in closet with custom closet system. Downstairs flex space for study, playroom, or media area. Spacious guest bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Two car garage with Tesla ready hookup. Covered patio & wood privacy fence. Walking distance to community pool & private pond. Convenient location puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!



