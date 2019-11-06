All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

4405 Highlands Drive

4405 Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Highlands Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in a great neighborhood! This house is in pristine condition and ready for new family. One story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in McKinney, TX. Will be in move-in condition once current tenant vacates at end of January. In Super clean condition. Some property features include plantation shutters, sitting area in master bedroom, extra large second pantry, breakfast bar, open kitchen with granite counter-tops and skylights , hardwood floors (no carpet) gas fireplace in the family room , fenced backyard with patio and alleyway, rear entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Highlands Drive have any available units?
4405 Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Highlands Drive have?
Some of 4405 Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4405 Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 4405 Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

