4404 Cordova Lane

Gorgeous 4 + 2.5 McKinney home for lease with study. Very convenient location...minutes to Hwy 75 and Sam Rayburn Tollway (121). Nice-sized second living room and formal dining room are perfect for family gatherings. Completely remodeled kitchen features new granite counters, modern floor and beautiful subway tile backsplash. Open living room with cozy fireplace and a lot of natural light. Huge master suite with extra sitting area and private master bath including new vanity, countertop, new floor, walk-in shower, garden tub and good-sized closet. Nice and private backyard for outdoor fun.