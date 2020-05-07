All apartments in McKinney
4404 Cordova Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

4404 Cordova Lane

4404 Cordova Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Cordova Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 + 2.5 McKinney home for lease with study. Very convenient location...minutes to Hwy 75 and Sam Rayburn Tollway (121). Nice-sized second living room and formal dining room are perfect for family gatherings. Completely remodeled kitchen features new granite counters, modern floor and beautiful subway tile backsplash. Open living room with cozy fireplace and a lot of natural light. Huge master suite with extra sitting area and private master bath including new vanity, countertop, new floor, walk-in shower, garden tub and good-sized closet. Nice and private backyard for outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Cordova Lane have any available units?
4404 Cordova Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Cordova Lane have?
Some of 4404 Cordova Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Cordova Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Cordova Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Cordova Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4404 Cordova Lane offer parking?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Cordova Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Cordova Lane have a pool?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Cordova Lane have accessible units?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Cordova Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Cordova Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

