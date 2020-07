Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Immaculate home with 3 bedrooms + study, 2 full bath, 3 living areas (family, formal dining and game room), study being used as a bedroom. Large game room upstairs. Kitchen open to breakfast and den. Covered patio to the backyard. Elementary school and community pool in walking distance. Easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollroad and Central Expressway, minutes to the Village of Fairview and Stacy Premium Outlet for shopping, restaurant and entertainment.