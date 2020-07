Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CUTE SPACIOUS 1 Story 4-2-2 DR Horton Home. Beautiful kitchen with loads of cabinets, Granite Counters & Island. Hardwoods thru-out the Open Living, Dining, Kitchen and Hallways. Carpet in Bedrooms, Tiles in Baths and Utility. Beautiful Upgraded Fireplace with Gas Logs. Covered Patio opens into a Board on Board fenced backyard. Roof being replaced in August 2018. Moving In available on July 1st, 2019.