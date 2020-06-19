405 Twin Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Bright & beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath MOVE-IN READY two-story home for lease in McKinney with Master Bedrm downstairs! Boasting soaring ceilings, this spacious floor plan includes separate office-flex space, living & dining areas. Open concept kitchen features EXTRA counter space with all granite countertops, plus breakfast bar. Kitchen window seat allows for additional seating in breakfast nook. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closets. Remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs including a guest suite & full bath. Large loft-style 2nd living room located upstairs. Complete with fenced in backyard, this home is perfect and ready for a new tenant! 6 MIN FROM DT MCKINNEY