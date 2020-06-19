All apartments in McKinney
405 Twin Knoll Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

405 Twin Knoll Drive

405 Twin Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Twin Knoll Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Bright & beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath MOVE-IN READY two-story home for lease in McKinney with Master Bedrm downstairs! Boasting soaring ceilings, this spacious floor plan includes separate office-flex space, living & dining areas. Open concept kitchen features EXTRA counter space with all granite countertops, plus breakfast bar. Kitchen window seat allows for additional seating in breakfast nook. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closets. Remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs including a guest suite & full bath. Large loft-style 2nd living room located upstairs. Complete with fenced in backyard, this home is perfect and ready for a new tenant! 6 MIN FROM DT MCKINNEY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have any available units?
405 Twin Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have?
Some of 405 Twin Knoll Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Twin Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Twin Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Twin Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Twin Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 Twin Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Twin Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Twin Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Twin Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Twin Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Twin Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

