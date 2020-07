Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful well-maintained home, roof replaced 2016, wood flooring & ceramic tile, powerful sound system throughout the home, kitchen updated overlooking the breakfast nook & the spacious family room. Split master with walk-in closet & bath with garden tub & separate shower. The garage including garage sink and epoxy flooring. No carpet in this home! Large fenced in backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, full guttering and plenty of room for kids to play and much more.