4008 Oxbow Drive

Tastefully updated and move in ready 5 bedrooms (including 2 master suites), 3 secondary rooms bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus game room and media room and a study AND a 3 Car Garage. Rich engineered hardwoods flooring abound from the study, kitchen, and family room. Soaring ceilings in family and large open kitchen with granite island, stainless steel appliances, 4 burner GAS cooktop and ample cabinet space. Energy Efficient home Built in 2014, light and bright with tons of windows. Stone fireplace with gas logs provided. Large private backyard and side yard with plenty of greenspaces. Situated in one of the most desirable areas of McKinney with rolling hills and zoned to highly accredited McKinney Boyd HS.