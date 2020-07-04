All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4008 Oxbow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4008 Oxbow Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

4008 Oxbow Drive

4008 Oxbow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4008 Oxbow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Tastefully updated and move in ready 5 bedrooms (including 2 master suites), 3 secondary rooms bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus game room and media room and a study AND a 3 Car Garage. Rich engineered hardwoods flooring abound from the study, kitchen, and family room. Soaring ceilings in family and large open kitchen with granite island, stainless steel appliances, 4 burner GAS cooktop and ample cabinet space. Energy Efficient home Built in 2014, light and bright with tons of windows. Stone fireplace with gas logs provided. Large private backyard and side yard with plenty of greenspaces. Situated in one of the most desirable areas of McKinney with rolling hills and zoned to highly accredited McKinney Boyd HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Oxbow Drive have any available units?
4008 Oxbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Oxbow Drive have?
Some of 4008 Oxbow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Oxbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Oxbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Oxbow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Oxbow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4008 Oxbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Oxbow Drive offers parking.
Does 4008 Oxbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Oxbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Oxbow Drive have a pool?
No, 4008 Oxbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Oxbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 Oxbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Oxbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Oxbow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center