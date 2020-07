Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

LIKE NEW Gehan home in Prosper ISD! Large master bedroom with great view of the backyard and two walk in closets. Master bath with jetted tub and separate shower. Large pool sized backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Lots of extras like Granite, wood floors, crown moulding, wrought iron staircase, gas log fireplace, pendant lighting and much more! Don't let this gem pass by!