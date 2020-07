3904 Brush Creek Trail

Amenities

IMPRESSIVE 5 BED, 3.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN AWARD WINNING CRAIG RANCH MCKINNEY COMMUNITY WITH FRISCO ISD SCHOOLS. UPDATED THROUGHOUT WITH DARK WOOD FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREAS, TRENDY WHITE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREAS OFFER ADDITIONAL FLEX SPACE TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS. SPACIOUS DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH DESIGNER MASTER SHOWER, SEPARATE VANITIES AND WALK IN CLOSET PROVIDES ALL THAT YOU WANT! 4 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 3RD LIVING OR GAMING AREA OFFERS PRIVACY AND GREAT SEPARATION OF SPACE. NICE SIZED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. COMMUNITY OFFERS TRAILS, PARKS, AND COMMUNITY POOLS NEARBY. MOVE IN READY FOR YOU & YOURS!