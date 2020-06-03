3817 Landsdowne Drive

Amenities

What a beautiful home on a corner lot in Hillside at Winding Creek! If you want plenty of space, this 3500+ square foot home has a formal dining room, a media room, a game room, a second living room, and an overall open concept floorplan. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a beautiful granite eat-in island. The owner's retreat is magestic and the high-end bathroom has a jetted tub, an oversized walk-in closet, seperate shower, and split vanities with vessel sinks. Close proximity to a nearby park and the Walker Elementary. Come see this one soon!!