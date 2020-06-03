All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:19 PM

3817 Landsdowne Drive

3817 Landsdowne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Landsdowne Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
What a beautiful home on a corner lot in Hillside at Winding Creek! If you want plenty of space, this 3500+ square foot home has a formal dining room, a media room, a game room, a second living room, and an overall open concept floorplan. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a beautiful granite eat-in island. The owner's retreat is magestic and the high-end bathroom has a jetted tub, an oversized walk-in closet, seperate shower, and split vanities with vessel sinks. Close proximity to a nearby park and the Walker Elementary. Come see this one soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have any available units?
3817 Landsdowne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have?
Some of 3817 Landsdowne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Landsdowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Landsdowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Landsdowne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Landsdowne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Landsdowne Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Landsdowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Landsdowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Landsdowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Landsdowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Landsdowne Drive has units with dishwashers.

