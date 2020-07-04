3808 Cobblecreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous home with modern and open concept, high ceilings, lots of windows with tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Contemporary living area, with charming wood wall feature and stylish wall paper on dinning area, well designed outdoor Gourmet Area with granite counter tops and grill. Great for entertaining with friends and family. Walking distance to Comstock Elementary School, near to Apex Center, shopping and Historical Mckinney. Easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway (Hwy 121) and US 75. You will fall in love to this house!