Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3808 Cobblecreek Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:31 AM

3808 Cobblecreek Drive

3808 Cobblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3808 Cobblecreek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home with modern and open concept, high ceilings, lots of windows with tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Contemporary living area, with charming wood wall feature and stylish wall paper on dinning area, well designed outdoor Gourmet Area with granite counter tops and grill. Great for entertaining with friends and family. Walking distance to Comstock Elementary School, near to Apex Center, shopping and Historical Mckinney. Easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway (Hwy 121) and US 75. You will fall in love to this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have any available units?
3808 Cobblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have?
Some of 3808 Cobblecreek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Cobblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Cobblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Cobblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive offer parking?
No, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Cobblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Cobblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

