McKinney, TX
3712 Cameroon Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM

3712 Cameroon Lane

3712 Cameroon Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Location

3712 Cameroon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy living in this beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2bath home with study that could be used as a living, gym, flex or bedroom! The home with its open floorplan is ideal for entertaining! Kitchen has SS appliances, double door fridge included, granite c-tops, & large eat in island or breakfast bar. The mail sorting bar & the mud room makes organizing easy! The spacious master suite is split from the rest of the rooms, has a garden tub to soak in, separate shower, double sinks HIS & HERS walk in closets! Enjoy the backyard w covered patio. Community pool onsite with playground for the kids & access to hiking trails. Minutes from Costco, shopping, dining, Raytheon, Baylor, HWY 380 & 75. WASHER, DRYER, SS FRIDGE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Cameroon Lane have any available units?
3712 Cameroon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Cameroon Lane have?
Some of 3712 Cameroon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Cameroon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Cameroon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Cameroon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Cameroon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3712 Cameroon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Cameroon Lane offers parking.
Does 3712 Cameroon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Cameroon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Cameroon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3712 Cameroon Lane has a pool.
Does 3712 Cameroon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3712 Cameroon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Cameroon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Cameroon Lane has units with dishwashers.

