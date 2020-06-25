3712 Cameroon Lane

Amenities

Enjoy living in this beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2bath home with study that could be used as a living, gym, flex or bedroom! The home with its open floorplan is ideal for entertaining! Kitchen has SS appliances, double door fridge included, granite c-tops, & large eat in island or breakfast bar. The mail sorting bar & the mud room makes organizing easy! The spacious master suite is split from the rest of the rooms, has a garden tub to soak in, separate shower, double sinks HIS & HERS walk in closets! Enjoy the backyard w covered patio. Community pool onsite with playground for the kids & access to hiking trails. Minutes from Costco, shopping, dining, Raytheon, Baylor, HWY 380 & 75. WASHER, DRYER, SS FRIDGE INCLUDED!