3629 Bahnman Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

FOR LEASE. Entertainer’s Dream Home situated on an Over-Sized Cul-de-Sac lot in the Cascades! Great Floor Plan: Large Downstairs Master Retreat, Oversized Secondary Bedrooms with Walks-In Closets, Study w French Doors, Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room, Large Breakfast Area, Game Room, 3rd Floor Media Room is Great for watching Loud Movies or your Favorite Game. Stunning Grand Entry w Inlaid Wood and Tile. Gourmet Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, and Walk-in Pantry. Hand-scraped Hardwood Floors. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Stonebridge Amenities and Frisco ISD! Located close to major thoroughfares, restaurants, and shopping.