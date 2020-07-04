All apartments in McKinney
3629 Bahnman Drive

3629 Bahnman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Bahnman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

FOR LEASE. Entertainer’s Dream Home situated on an Over-Sized Cul-de-Sac lot in the Cascades! Great Floor Plan: Large Downstairs Master Retreat, Oversized Secondary Bedrooms with Walks-In Closets, Study w French Doors, Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room, Large Breakfast Area, Game Room, 3rd Floor Media Room is Great for watching Loud Movies or your Favorite Game. Stunning Grand Entry w Inlaid Wood and Tile. Gourmet Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, and Walk-in Pantry. Hand-scraped Hardwood Floors. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Stonebridge Amenities and Frisco ISD! Located close to major thoroughfares, restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Bahnman Drive have any available units?
3629 Bahnman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Bahnman Drive have?
Some of 3629 Bahnman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Bahnman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Bahnman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Bahnman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Bahnman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3629 Bahnman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Bahnman Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 Bahnman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Bahnman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Bahnman Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 Bahnman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Bahnman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Bahnman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Bahnman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Bahnman Drive has units with dishwashers.

