3617 Brahman Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 Brahman Court

Location

3617 Brahman Ct, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW beautiful home with two master suites on a premium lot, open floor plan and tons of upgrades! This immaculate property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one-half baths. Two master suits (one on each floor) in addition to 2 spacious bedrooms along with walk-in closets provide plenty of space. The study can also be used as 5th bedroom or formal living room.Ceramic tiled kitchen with granite surfaces and a spacious island. The spacious kitchen contains 4 burners gas stove, under mount sink, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of 42-inch cabinets. Stone surround fireplace in living room. 2 INCH Faux Wood blinds will be installed in all windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Brahman Court have any available units?
3617 Brahman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Brahman Court have?
Some of 3617 Brahman Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Brahman Court currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Brahman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Brahman Court pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Brahman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3617 Brahman Court offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Brahman Court offers parking.
Does 3617 Brahman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Brahman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Brahman Court have a pool?
No, 3617 Brahman Court does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Brahman Court have accessible units?
No, 3617 Brahman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Brahman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Brahman Court has units with dishwashers.

