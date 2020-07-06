3617 Brahman Court

Amenities

BRAND NEW beautiful home with two master suites on a premium lot, open floor plan and tons of upgrades! This immaculate property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one-half baths. Two master suits (one on each floor) in addition to 2 spacious bedrooms along with walk-in closets provide plenty of space. The study can also be used as 5th bedroom or formal living room.Ceramic tiled kitchen with granite surfaces and a spacious island. The spacious kitchen contains 4 burners gas stove, under mount sink, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of 42-inch cabinets. Stone surround fireplace in living room. 2 INCH Faux Wood blinds will be installed in all windows.