McKinney, TX
3609 Mariner Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:10 PM

3609 Mariner Street

3609 Mariner Street · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Mariner Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one-story home.Fully updated this property boasts fresh paint,new carpet,brand,new light fixtures,quartz kitchen counters,stainless appliances & subway backsplash.Great open floor plan with spacious formals and lots of natural light.Large family opens to the kitchen and features wood burning fireplace.Large Eat-in updated Kitchen features plenty of counter & cabinet space,&elegant cabinets freshly painted.Bright breakfast nook with patio access.Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet & master bath has garden tub and separate shower.Spacious secondary rooms. $50 application fee per every 18 + applicant. Include copy of I.D. Two month pay stubs. verify all information and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Mariner Street have any available units?
3609 Mariner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Mariner Street have?
Some of 3609 Mariner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Mariner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Mariner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Mariner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Mariner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Mariner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Mariner Street offers parking.
Does 3609 Mariner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Mariner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Mariner Street have a pool?
No, 3609 Mariner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Mariner Street have accessible units?
No, 3609 Mariner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Mariner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Mariner Street has units with dishwashers.

