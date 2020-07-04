3609 Mariner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate one-story home.Fully updated this property boasts fresh paint,new carpet,brand,new light fixtures,quartz kitchen counters,stainless appliances & subway backsplash.Great open floor plan with spacious formals and lots of natural light.Large family opens to the kitchen and features wood burning fireplace.Large Eat-in updated Kitchen features plenty of counter & cabinet space,&elegant cabinets freshly painted.Bright breakfast nook with patio access.Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet & master bath has garden tub and separate shower.Spacious secondary rooms. $50 application fee per every 18 + applicant. Include copy of I.D. Two month pay stubs. verify all information and schools.