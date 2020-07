Amenities

-- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in McKinney, TX. This large home as an open design kitchen with a large island and plenty of both cabinet and counter space. The living contains a cozy fireplace and has plenty of windows for natural light. The master bedroom contains a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. The backyard comes with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests as well as a two car garage with plenty of storage space.