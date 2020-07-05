All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3525 Willow Creek Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3525 Willow Creek Trail

3525 Willow Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Willow Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home READY NOW!! Sorry No pets. No exceptions. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. The kitchen is a chef’s delight with recently installed granite countertops, undermount sink, SS range and microwave, dishwasher. Rich wide plank laminate floors throughout the first level. Great floorplan for entertaining incl a second dining and living area. Large gameroom upstairs and 2 good size secondary bedrooms. Huge master suite features extra space for a sitting area or flex space. Relaxing master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Enjoy the spacious backyard, covered patio, pergola and swing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have any available units?
3525 Willow Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have?
Some of 3525 Willow Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Willow Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Willow Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Willow Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Willow Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Willow Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Willow Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3525 Willow Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3525 Willow Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Willow Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Willow Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

