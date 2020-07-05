3525 Willow Creek Trail

Amenities
Beautifully updated home READY NOW!! Sorry No pets. No exceptions. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. The kitchen is a chef’s delight with recently installed granite countertops, undermount sink, SS range and microwave, dishwasher. Rich wide plank laminate floors throughout the first level. Great floorplan for entertaining incl a second dining and living area. Large gameroom upstairs and 2 good size secondary bedrooms. Huge master suite features extra space for a sitting area or flex space. Relaxing master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Enjoy the spacious backyard, covered patio, pergola and swing.