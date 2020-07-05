3525 Willow Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully updated home READY NOW!! Sorry No pets. No exceptions. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. The kitchen is a chef’s delight with recently installed granite countertops, undermount sink, SS range and microwave, dishwasher. Rich wide plank laminate floors throughout the first level. Great floorplan for entertaining incl a second dining and living area. Large gameroom upstairs and 2 good size secondary bedrooms. Huge master suite features extra space for a sitting area or flex space. Relaxing master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Enjoy the spacious backyard, covered patio, pergola and swing.