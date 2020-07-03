All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3512 Drysdale Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3512 Drysdale Parkway
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:36 PM

3512 Drysdale Parkway

3512 Drysdale Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3512 Drysdale Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional value !!! 5 bed, 3.5 bath ,Study inc. covered front porch, Stone Elevation located in awesome neighborhood. Big living with a beautiful wood floors in entry, formal dining & living room. Upgraded tiles in PPT, Nook and Kitchen with massive island has 5 burner gas stove. Big master bedroom, one and half bath downstairs. Three bedrooms with two full bath upstairs with fully equipped media and huge game room. Big backyard which has decent patio with BBQ Gas pipe line and greenbelt with side walk. Wired Surveillance camera, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Media Set up included. Tandem Epoxy 3 car garage. Brand new comm. swimming Pool and Play area. Minutes away from Costco and highways US75 and 380!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have any available units?
3512 Drysdale Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have?
Some of 3512 Drysdale Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Drysdale Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Drysdale Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Drysdale Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Drysdale Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Drysdale Parkway offers parking.
Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Drysdale Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Drysdale Parkway has a pool.
Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3512 Drysdale Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Drysdale Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Drysdale Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center