3512 Drysdale Parkway

Exceptional value !!! 5 bed, 3.5 bath ,Study inc. covered front porch, Stone Elevation located in awesome neighborhood. Big living with a beautiful wood floors in entry, formal dining & living room. Upgraded tiles in PPT, Nook and Kitchen with massive island has 5 burner gas stove. Big master bedroom, one and half bath downstairs. Three bedrooms with two full bath upstairs with fully equipped media and huge game room. Big backyard which has decent patio with BBQ Gas pipe line and greenbelt with side walk. Wired Surveillance camera, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Media Set up included. Tandem Epoxy 3 car garage. Brand new comm. swimming Pool and Play area. Minutes away from Costco and highways US75 and 380!!!