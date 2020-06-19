All apartments in McKinney
3409 Sliding Rock Drive

3409 Sliding Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Sliding Rock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, single story home with an additional study or office and a large gameroom in the desirable and well maintained Cascades subdivision. Frisco ISD schools. Kitchen overlooks large family room with island and space for bar seating and includes gas cooktop. Home features multiple living spaces and a large backyard with covered patio. Access to community pool, clubhouse, park and ponds are included within subdivision. Workbench and storage shelves in garage are included for tenant use. Owner pays for yearly HOA fee which includes common areas and community pool access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

