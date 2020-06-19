3409 Sliding Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, single story home with an additional study or office and a large gameroom in the desirable and well maintained Cascades subdivision. Frisco ISD schools. Kitchen overlooks large family room with island and space for bar seating and includes gas cooktop. Home features multiple living spaces and a large backyard with covered patio. Access to community pool, clubhouse, park and ponds are included within subdivision. Workbench and storage shelves in garage are included for tenant use. Owner pays for yearly HOA fee which includes common areas and community pool access.