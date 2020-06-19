3409 Canyon View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Home in a quiet neighborhood. NO HOA. Recent upgrades include carpet in all bedrooms, wood floor in family room, hot water heater in 2017, addition of gas logs in fireplace, newer paint throughout, new roof and HVAC system in 2017. No carpet downstairs, formal dining room, and living room have 18-inch ceramic tile. Master bathroom shower has custom tile, custom tile in hall bath. New storm doors at the front door and back door. Garage has a Craftsman workbench and 2nd work area. Lovely back yard with large shade trees, stamped concrete patio to enjoy relaxing with morning coffee or evening beverage. It is move-in ready house!