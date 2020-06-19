All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3409 Canyon View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3409 Canyon View Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

3409 Canyon View Court

3409 Canyon View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3409 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home in a quiet neighborhood. NO HOA. Recent upgrades include carpet in all bedrooms, wood floor in family room, hot water heater in 2017, addition of gas logs in fireplace, newer paint throughout, new roof and HVAC system in 2017. No carpet downstairs, formal dining room, and living room have 18-inch ceramic tile. Master bathroom shower has custom tile, custom tile in hall bath. New storm doors at the front door and back door. Garage has a Craftsman workbench and 2nd work area. Lovely back yard with large shade trees, stamped concrete patio to enjoy relaxing with morning coffee or evening beverage. It is move-in ready house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3409 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3409 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Canyon View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3409 Canyon View Court offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Canyon View Court offers parking.
Does 3409 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Canyon View Court have a pool?
No, 3409 Canyon View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3409 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Canyon View Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center