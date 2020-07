Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

New Paint, Kitchen Sink, Hardware and more! Great location and close to HWY 75 and 121. Open Floor plan with ktichen and living over looking a quaint patio, great for entertaining. Built in Bookshelves and Fireplace in Living area create a cozy environment. It has a high efficiency HVAC with a digital thermostat. Community Pool and close to schools. Refrigerator is included. Welcome Home!