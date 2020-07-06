3301 Woodberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is located in the McKinney Boyd district & features a corner lot with an open floor plan, wood, carpet and tile flooring & tons of natural light. The master suite with separate bath and shower & custom closet are located on the 1st floor along with a half bath. The upstairs features a large game room with built in cabinets, split bedrooms and a full size bathroom. Located near great shopping & dining.

Pet deposit is $250 per pet, no aggressive breeds.The owner does not currently working with any housing programs at this time. We can prepare the lease as soon as the deposit is paid for school enrolling purposes.