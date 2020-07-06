All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:43 PM

3301 Woodberry Lane

3301 Woodberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Woodberry Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is located in the McKinney Boyd district & features a corner lot with an open floor plan, wood, carpet and tile flooring & tons of natural light. The master suite with separate bath and shower & custom closet are located on the 1st floor along with a half bath. The upstairs features a large game room with built in cabinets, split bedrooms and a full size bathroom. Located near great shopping & dining.
Pet deposit is $250 per pet, no aggressive breeds.The owner does not currently working with any housing programs at this time. We can prepare the lease as soon as the deposit is paid for school enrolling purposes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Woodberry Lane have any available units?
3301 Woodberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Woodberry Lane have?
Some of 3301 Woodberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Woodberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Woodberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Woodberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Woodberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Woodberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Woodberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3301 Woodberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Woodberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Woodberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3301 Woodberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Woodberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3301 Woodberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Woodberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Woodberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

