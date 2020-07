Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Lovely four bedroom home located in Valor Pointe in McKinney!! This home features formal dining, spacious living area, master suite downstairs with separate shower and tub, large walk in closet and gas fireplace!! Upstairs features three large bedrooms with two full baths and huge game room!! Kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, pantry and plenty of cabinet space!! Access to the water park in Reserve at Westridge!!