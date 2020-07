Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently painted and updated to include stylish bathrooms and vinyl plank throughout living room and dining room. Walls opened up to improve visibility and flow for entertaining. Garage has sink and workbench. Backyard has patio with fire pit. No smokers, pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.