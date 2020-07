Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

This charming home feels virtually new! Very well maintained and spacious featuring a large family room with an open kitchen, eat-in kitchen bar, master bedroom downstairs, and three beds upstairs with media room or play area. Stately curb appeal, a two car garage, and a huge fenced backyard. This home has it all.