All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3108 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3108 Kennedy Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3108 Kennedy Drive

3108 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3108 Kennedy Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2-story house with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a study and a game room. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master bedroom downstairs. Entire house updated with vinyl flooring, no carpet. Spacious open kitchen and cabinetry with ample storage space for your family needs! Refrigerator included. Easy Access to HWY 380 and HWY 75. Convenient location, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click Rent, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
3108 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 3108 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center