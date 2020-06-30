305 Faircloud Lane

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, single story home in the heart of McKinney. This gem gives you 4 great-sized bedrooms, 2 dining areas, an open kitchen and a spacious, lush backyard with a large barn shed. This home offers many features including stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, cozy living room fireplace, newer carpeting, raised ceilings, and solar screens throughout the home. Conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores and parks with easy access to Hwy 75 and 121. Refrigerator can be provided at no extra cost.