McKinney, TX
305 Faircloud Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:43 PM

305 Faircloud Lane

305 Faircloud Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

305 Faircloud Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom, single story home in the heart of McKinney. This gem gives you 4 great-sized bedrooms, 2 dining areas, an open kitchen and a spacious, lush backyard with a large barn shed. This home offers many features including stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, cozy living room fireplace, newer carpeting, raised ceilings, and solar screens throughout the home. Conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores and parks with easy access to Hwy 75 and 121. Refrigerator can be provided at no extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Faircloud Lane have any available units?
305 Faircloud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Faircloud Lane have?
Some of 305 Faircloud Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Faircloud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Faircloud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Faircloud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 Faircloud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 305 Faircloud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 Faircloud Lane offers parking.
Does 305 Faircloud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Faircloud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Faircloud Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Faircloud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Faircloud Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Faircloud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Faircloud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Faircloud Lane has units with dishwashers.

