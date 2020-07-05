305 Davis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Always dreamed of living in Historic Downtown McKinney? You can’t beat this location! Charming cottage sits on a lovely corner lot just steps from Downtown McKinney. The front offers beautiful landscape, large stone patio & will even include the lawn furniture! The back yard boasts a stately Black Walnut tree that shades another stone patio with table & chairs- great for cookouts! Inside you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms, two full baths, bonus room that would make a great study or playroom and full laundry room PLUS great carriage house for storage! Washer, dryer and fridge included if needed. You will LOVE this place! Fully furnished or vacant- let's talk! Either way- what every works for you!