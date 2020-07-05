All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

305 Davis Street

305 West Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Davis Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Always dreamed of living in Historic Downtown McKinney? You can’t beat this location! Charming cottage sits on a lovely corner lot just steps from Downtown McKinney. The front offers beautiful landscape, large stone patio & will even include the lawn furniture! The back yard boasts a stately Black Walnut tree that shades another stone patio with table & chairs- great for cookouts! Inside you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms, two full baths, bonus room that would make a great study or playroom and full laundry room PLUS great carriage house for storage! Washer, dryer and fridge included if needed. You will LOVE this place! Fully furnished or vacant- let's talk! Either way- what every works for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Davis Street have any available units?
305 Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Davis Street have?
Some of 305 Davis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 305 Davis Street offer parking?
No, 305 Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Davis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 305 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Davis Street has units with dishwashers.

