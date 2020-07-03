3028 Decker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful construction, energy efficient CB JENI home with fabulous McKinney location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, Gorgeous granite kitchen counters, Loft, Pocket Office and Amazing Hardwood Floors is what this home has to offer in this beautiful boutique community! Kitchen includes, stainless steel appliances with gas range and exterior vent and many other upgrades such as custom site built 42 inch cabinets throughout. It is an Energy efficient home with a 16 SEER HVAC system, Radiant Barrier, low E Vinyl Windows not to mention many more features!



No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.