All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3017 Gaylord Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3017 Gaylord Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:59 PM

3017 Gaylord Drive

3017 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3017 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Recently built Townhome in 2017. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. The first level of the Townhome features : Hard Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, The Second Floor has all 3 Bedrooms plus a Landing Area next to the Stairs that could be used as a Sitting Area or a Study. Huge Master Bedroom with Two closet. Large Walk In Closet. Large Utility Room Also Upstairs.Plenty of Storage. Master Bathroom has Double sinks and all the Bathroom has granite Ctps. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a Grocery Store, Pet Park, APEX Center, Ballpark, Library, and More! Children will Attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
3017 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 3017 Gaylord Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Gaylord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
No, 3017 Gaylord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 3017 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 3017 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center