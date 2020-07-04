3017 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Recently built Townhome in 2017. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. The first level of the Townhome features : Hard Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, The Second Floor has all 3 Bedrooms plus a Landing Area next to the Stairs that could be used as a Sitting Area or a Study. Huge Master Bedroom with Two closet. Large Walk In Closet. Large Utility Room Also Upstairs.Plenty of Storage. Master Bathroom has Double sinks and all the Bathroom has granite Ctps. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a Grocery Store, Pet Park, APEX Center, Ballpark, Library, and More! Children will Attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!