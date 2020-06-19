3012 Partridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home is a must see! Beautifully updated with master downstairs is on a quiet, interior corner lot adjacent to a greenbelt. Updates include wood floors throughout (no carpet), Carrera marble tub and shower surrounds, marble countertops in all bathrooms and kitchen, marble stair risers and recent paint throughout. Downstairs office may also be used as second bedroom with full sized second bathroom. Vaulted ceilings in family room and master bedroom. Expanded master closet. Loft game room on the second floor with 2 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath. 10 minute commute to Hwy 121 and 75.