All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3012 Partridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3012 Partridge Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 PM

3012 Partridge Lane

3012 Partridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3012 Partridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home is a must see! Beautifully updated with master downstairs is on a quiet, interior corner lot adjacent to a greenbelt. Updates include wood floors throughout (no carpet), Carrera marble tub and shower surrounds, marble countertops in all bathrooms and kitchen, marble stair risers and recent paint throughout. Downstairs office may also be used as second bedroom with full sized second bathroom. Vaulted ceilings in family room and master bedroom. Expanded master closet. Loft game room on the second floor with 2 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath. 10 minute commute to Hwy 121 and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Partridge Lane have any available units?
3012 Partridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Partridge Lane have?
Some of 3012 Partridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Partridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Partridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Partridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Partridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3012 Partridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Partridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3012 Partridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Partridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Partridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3012 Partridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Partridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3012 Partridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Partridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Partridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center