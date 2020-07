Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home with hardwood flooring, Granite counter tops and SS appliances in kitchen, and a great floor plan. Backs to creek. New AC, both zones, in 2016. Master bedroom is down, and 3 large bedrooms are upstairs.

The floor plan also features a large open living area downstairs. Located in a quiet neighborhood with great McKinney schools. Convenient and easy access to US 75 and HWY 121.