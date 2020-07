Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities game room

Majestic 2 story has all the rooms you need! 4 Bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, family room AND game room! Master bedroom is down, all other bedrooms and game room up!, New wood floor in all bedrooms! Family room, kitchen and eating area all have tile floors! Open, light and bright!