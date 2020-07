Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***REQUIRED FORMS AND INSTRUCTIONS ARE SUPPLEMENT TO MLS LISTING. Only provided forms will be accepted at time of application.*** BEAUTIFUL HOME NEAR VALLEY CREEK ELEMENTARY. FRESH PAINT, APPLIANCES AND WOOD FLOORS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF STORAGE OPENS UP TO DEN FOR ENTERTAINING. VAULTED CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING AND DECORATIVE LIGHTING. LANDSCAPED SPRINKLERED YARD. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, NO SMOKING.