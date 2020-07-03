All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

2920 Ellington Court

2920 Ellington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Ellington Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
A Cul-De-Sac 5 bed 4 bath home located in the most desired Gated subdivision. This house has recently updated with new black SS Appliances, Roof, HVACs, Carpet and Freshly painted in & out. Kitchen has granite counter, center island and lot of cabinet spaces. Family Room has wood flooring and gas log fireplace. Master bed sits at back of the house with bay window, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Additional secondary bed is also downstairs with full bath, can be used as Guest room, Flex room or Study. This house also features dual staircase that leads to 3 bedroom and 2 full baths, plus large media or game room. Super convenient location, just minutes to HW75, Shops, Schools and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Ellington Court have any available units?
2920 Ellington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Ellington Court have?
Some of 2920 Ellington Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Ellington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Ellington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Ellington Court pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Ellington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2920 Ellington Court offer parking?
No, 2920 Ellington Court does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Ellington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Ellington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Ellington Court have a pool?
No, 2920 Ellington Court does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Ellington Court have accessible units?
No, 2920 Ellington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Ellington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Ellington Court has units with dishwashers.

