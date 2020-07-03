2920 Ellington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

A Cul-De-Sac 5 bed 4 bath home located in the most desired Gated subdivision. This house has recently updated with new black SS Appliances, Roof, HVACs, Carpet and Freshly painted in & out. Kitchen has granite counter, center island and lot of cabinet spaces. Family Room has wood flooring and gas log fireplace. Master bed sits at back of the house with bay window, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Additional secondary bed is also downstairs with full bath, can be used as Guest room, Flex room or Study. This house also features dual staircase that leads to 3 bedroom and 2 full baths, plus large media or game room. Super convenient location, just minutes to HW75, Shops, Schools and Restaurants.