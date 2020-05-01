2905 Nandina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1.2 story home with all bedrooms on 1st floor. There is a loft or living area on the second floor. Lots of natural light. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Split floor plan and large back yard with shade trees.