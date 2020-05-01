2905 Nandina Street

1.2 story home with all bedrooms on 1st floor. There is a loft or living area on the second floor. Lots of natural light. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Split floor plan and large back yard with shade trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
