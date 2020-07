Amenities

dishwasher garage playground fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Spacious Home with Open Floor Plan in Timber Creek. Brand New Custom Paint and Carpet Throughout. Master Down and other Bedrooms up. Large Game Room upstairs. All rooms are large. Beautiful Pond, Walking Trails, Playground in the Community. Walking Distance to McKinney North High. Easy Access to Hwy 75 and 380. Great Value! Don't Miss it!