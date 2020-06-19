All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:22 AM

2829 Bluffs Court

2829 Bluffs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Bluffs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully well maintained single story 3 beds 2 baths home in a nice and quiet neighborhood yet very convenient to access US-75 and TX-121, only 20+ mins to Plano HQ areas, Great McKinney Schools! Laminate flooring in living area & hallways, updated Master-bedroom, can lights in the kitchen, bay window in master bedroom. Landscaped front & backyards with full sprinkler system! Walking distance to Elementary, Middle & High Schools. Close to shopping, open-soon Costco, restaurants & Collin County College. This home also comes with a fridge, washer, and dryer with no warranty. Limited listing services, please contact the Owner for all questions and status update

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Bluffs Court have any available units?
2829 Bluffs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Bluffs Court have?
Some of 2829 Bluffs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Bluffs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Bluffs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Bluffs Court pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Bluffs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2829 Bluffs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Bluffs Court offers parking.
Does 2829 Bluffs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Bluffs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Bluffs Court have a pool?
No, 2829 Bluffs Court does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Bluffs Court have accessible units?
No, 2829 Bluffs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Bluffs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Bluffs Court does not have units with dishwashers.

