2829 Bluffs Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully well maintained single story 3 beds 2 baths home in a nice and quiet neighborhood yet very convenient to access US-75 and TX-121, only 20+ mins to Plano HQ areas, Great McKinney Schools! Laminate flooring in living area & hallways, updated Master-bedroom, can lights in the kitchen, bay window in master bedroom. Landscaped front & backyards with full sprinkler system! Walking distance to Elementary, Middle & High Schools. Close to shopping, open-soon Costco, restaurants & Collin County College. This home also comes with a fridge, washer, and dryer with no warranty. Limited listing services, please contact the Owner for all questions and status update