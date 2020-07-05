2809 Meadowside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive Entry Greets You as You Stop Into this 4 Bedroom Home. Completed update in October,2019 .Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New Laminate . Granite Counter Top, Lighting Fixtures, Plantation Shuttter and much more. Open family room, gas log fire place, view of large backyard. Free flowing kit, breakfast & living. Abundant storage, roomy pantry, modern appliances. Private downstairs owner's retreat offers view to backyard. Relaxing master retreat, jetted garden tub, oversized shower, double sink, large master closet. Good Value!