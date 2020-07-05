All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2809 Meadowside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2809 Meadowside Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2809 Meadowside Drive

2809 Meadowside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2809 Meadowside Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive Entry Greets You as You Stop Into this 4 Bedroom Home. Completed update in October,2019 .Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New Laminate . Granite Counter Top, Lighting Fixtures, Plantation Shuttter and much more. Open family room, gas log fire place, view of large backyard. Free flowing kit, breakfast & living. Abundant storage, roomy pantry, modern appliances. Private downstairs owner's retreat offers view to backyard. Relaxing master retreat, jetted garden tub, oversized shower, double sink, large master closet. Good Value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Meadowside Drive have any available units?
2809 Meadowside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Meadowside Drive have?
Some of 2809 Meadowside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Meadowside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Meadowside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Meadowside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Meadowside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2809 Meadowside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Meadowside Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Meadowside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Meadowside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Meadowside Drive have a pool?
No, 2809 Meadowside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Meadowside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Meadowside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Meadowside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Meadowside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center