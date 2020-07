Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Bealtiful home on quiet street in stonebridge ranch!Flowing floor plan.Tiled entry opens to study and dinning.Spacious kitchen opened to family room and nook with view of back yard.Private master at rear of home has 2 walk in closets and large bathroom.Reputable Mckinney ISD Campuse nearby easy access to all major highway along with shopping center outlet,restaurants and stonebridge ranch ammenities.Must see!!!