2804 Aspen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained single story home with open floor plan and split bedrooms. Updates include wood laminate flooring in living and dining areas, granite countertops. Kitchen overlooks spacious family room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. All bedrooms have carpet. House is directly across the street from a community pool and a short distance to Highway 121, shopping, and restaurants.



No smokers, Pets Negotiable but require screening. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.