Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

2804 Aspen Drive

2804 Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Aspen Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained single story home with open floor plan and split bedrooms. Updates include wood laminate flooring in living and dining areas, granite countertops. Kitchen overlooks spacious family room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. All bedrooms have carpet. House is directly across the street from a community pool and a short distance to Highway 121, shopping, and restaurants.

No smokers, Pets Negotiable but require screening. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Aspen Drive have any available units?
2804 Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Aspen Drive have?
Some of 2804 Aspen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Aspen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Aspen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Aspen Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Aspen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2804 Aspen Drive has a pool.
Does 2804 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Aspen Drive has units with dishwashers.

