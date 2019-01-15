All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2716 Piersall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2716 Piersall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2716 Piersall Drive

2716 Piersall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2716 Piersall Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous new one-story home, constructed by Cambridge Homes and move-in ready. Situated in the boutique community of Hardin Lake and surrounded by nature, this south-facing home overlooks the greenbelt and private lake. Wood flooring extends from entry thru the open living, dining and kitchen area. Large cabinet-wrapped island provides plenty of space for food prep and entertaining. The study features wood beams and French doors for privacy. Over-sized windows provide lots of natural light. Many upgrades include wainscoting in entry & powder bath, leathered granite in master bath. Less than a mile walk to hike & bike trails of Bonnie Wenk park and convenient to area shopping and major thoroughfares

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Piersall Drive have any available units?
2716 Piersall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Piersall Drive have?
Some of 2716 Piersall Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Piersall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Piersall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Piersall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Piersall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2716 Piersall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Piersall Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Piersall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Piersall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Piersall Drive have a pool?
No, 2716 Piersall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Piersall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Piersall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Piersall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Piersall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center