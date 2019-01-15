2716 Piersall Drive

Amenities

Fabulous new one-story home, constructed by Cambridge Homes and move-in ready. Situated in the boutique community of Hardin Lake and surrounded by nature, this south-facing home overlooks the greenbelt and private lake. Wood flooring extends from entry thru the open living, dining and kitchen area. Large cabinet-wrapped island provides plenty of space for food prep and entertaining. The study features wood beams and French doors for privacy. Over-sized windows provide lots of natural light. Many upgrades include wainscoting in entry & powder bath, leathered granite in master bath. Less than a mile walk to hike & bike trails of Bonnie Wenk park and convenient to area shopping and major thoroughfares