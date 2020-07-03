Amenities
2709 Dunbar Dr. McKinney, TX. 75070 - Highly sought after home in Stonebridge ranch. Enjoy all the amenities membership has to offer including, pool, jogging, parks, private lakes & more. Completely updated in 2015 with paint inside and out, appliances, carpet & fixtures. Master bedroom downstairs and second living upstairs with three bedrooms. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee, copy of drivers license, income. Lease app will be provided.
Go north on Ridge from Eldorado to Berkshire. East on Berkshire. South on Rush Creek to Dunbar. East on Dunbar.
(RLNE5110958)