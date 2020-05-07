All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:30 PM

2709 Dunbar

2709 Dunbar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Dunbar Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2709 Dunbar Dr. McKinney, TX. 75070 - Highly sought after home in Stonebridge ranch. Enjoy all the amenities membership has to offer including, pool, jogging, parks, private lakes & more. Completely updated in 2015 with paint inside and out, appliances, carpet & fixtures. Master bedroom downstairs and second living upstairs with three bedrooms. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee, copy of drivers license, income. Lease app will be provided.

Go north on Ridge from Eldorado to Berkshire. East on Berkshire. South on Rush Creek to Dunbar. East on Dunbar.

(RLNE5110958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

