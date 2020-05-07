Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2709 Dunbar Dr. McKinney, TX. 75070 - Highly sought after home in Stonebridge ranch. Enjoy all the amenities membership has to offer including, pool, jogging, parks, private lakes & more. Completely updated in 2015 with paint inside and out, appliances, carpet & fixtures. Master bedroom downstairs and second living upstairs with three bedrooms. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee, copy of drivers license, income. Lease app will be provided.



Go north on Ridge from Eldorado to Berkshire. East on Berkshire. South on Rush Creek to Dunbar. East on Dunbar.



