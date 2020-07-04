All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2617 Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2617 Terrace Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

2617 Terrace Drive

2617 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2617 Terrace Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely, one story home in centrally located High Pointe. House has been completely repainted and recarpeted!! Great split bedroom layout, with generously sized rooms and WIs. Kitchen is bright and open with lots of counter storage and room for kitchen dining room, with breakfast bar. Laundry room is located off kitchen. Family room has corner fireplace and lots of windows. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and standing shower. Located close to 380 and 75, with shopping, schools close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Terrace Drive have any available units?
2617 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 2617 Terrace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2617 Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center