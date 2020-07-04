2617 Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely, one story home in centrally located High Pointe. House has been completely repainted and recarpeted!! Great split bedroom layout, with generously sized rooms and WIs. Kitchen is bright and open with lots of counter storage and room for kitchen dining room, with breakfast bar. Laundry room is located off kitchen. Family room has corner fireplace and lots of windows. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and standing shower. Located close to 380 and 75, with shopping, schools close by.