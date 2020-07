Amenities

Warm and inviting 3 BR home with fireplace in living room, formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has black appliances with walk-in pantry, lots of light and room for informal eating table. Master BR is spacious with large windows. Master Bath has garden tub and standing shower. Secondary BR has pretty wainscoting in white. Close to schools and shopping. Great commuting location.