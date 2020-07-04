All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2612 Caprock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2612 Caprock Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

2612 Caprock Road

2612 Caprock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2612 Caprock Road, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific one story house with loads of room and open floorplan. Super location right off of Hwy 75 and Hwy 380. Enjoy this low-maintenance home with easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all square footage, lot measurements, school info, utilities and all other information provided herein. Agent has part ownership interest in property. Showing Agent MUST have client fill out short pre-screening questionnaire before showing can be approved. Approval generally takes several hours. ALL answers must be complete. Questionnaire can be found under Transaction Desk in this listing. Please call Agent for showing approval once document is returned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Caprock Road have any available units?
2612 Caprock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Caprock Road have?
Some of 2612 Caprock Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Caprock Road currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Caprock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Caprock Road pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Caprock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2612 Caprock Road offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Caprock Road offers parking.
Does 2612 Caprock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Caprock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Caprock Road have a pool?
No, 2612 Caprock Road does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Caprock Road have accessible units?
No, 2612 Caprock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Caprock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Caprock Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center